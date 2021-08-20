Commissioners extend Allen needle-exchange program for 2 years

Allen County's syringe services program will be around for at least two more years after receiving unanimous support from county commissioners today.

The county has had the anonymous Syringe Services Program since 2016, in which it gives drug addicts unused needles in exchange for used syringes. It also provides free addiction counseling services, education and a connection to health insurance for participants.

Commissioner Nelson Peters, who voted against the program's creation in 2016, asked how many syringes the county actually gets back. Mindy Waldron, deputy administrator of the Allen County Department of Health, said the program tries for a one-for-one exchange when handing out syringes, but it doesn't always work out.

Participating counties have varying rates of how many syringes they receive back compared to how many they give out. Allen County has the highest rates in the state, with weekly rates ranging from 93% to 98%. The state average is 81%, the Indiana Department of Health said.

The program is about preventing disease, Waldron said, instead of enabling drug users at its base. But it is also about connecting drug addicts with resources to end their addictions when they are ready.

Not every participant is interested in recovery, Waldron said, but the staff builds trust with participants in time that can empower them to ask for help. Each time the spread of disease is prevented or an addict enters recovery, it ultimately saves the government and taxpayers money, Waldron said.

