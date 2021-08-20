July state jobless rate unchanged at 4.1%

Indiana’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1% during July, below the national rate of 5.4%, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

The state's labor force had a net decrease of 1,740 compared to the previous month, the department said in a statement. It said this was a result of a decrease of 630 unemployed residents and a decrease of 1,110 employed residents.

Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.35 million, and the state’s 63.2% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7%, the statement said.