    Friday, August 20, 2021 10:38 am

    July state jobless rate unchanged at 4.1%

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1% during July, below the national rate of 5.4%, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

    The state's labor force had a net decrease of 1,740 compared to the previous month, the department said in a statement. It said this was a result of a decrease of 630 unemployed residents and a decrease of 1,110 employed residents.

    Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.35 million, and the state’s 63.2% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7%, the statement said.

     

