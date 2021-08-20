The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, August 20, 2021 10:28 am

    DeKalb reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in last week

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death among county residents during the last week, bringing the county's totals to 4,908 cases and 81 deaths.

    The death occurred in a person older than 80, the health department said in a statement. It said 72 of the new cases occurred in patients 50 or younger.

     

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story