Friday, August 20, 2021 10:28 am
DeKalb reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in last week
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death among county residents during the last week, bringing the county's totals to 4,908 cases and 81 deaths.
The death occurred in a person older than 80, the health department said in a statement. It said 72 of the new cases occurred in patients 50 or younger.
