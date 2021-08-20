Concerts at Trine postponed

Three concerts scheduled at Trine University's T. Furth Center for Performing Arts have been postponed because of increasing COVID-19 infection rates throughout Indiana, the university has announced.

New dates for Tusk, originally scheduled for Aug. 28; Building 429, scheduled for Sept. 10; and the Mersey Beatles, scheduled for Oct. 9, will be announced as soon as they become available, the Angola-based university said in a statement.

Throughout Indiana, 73 of 92 counties are currently rated orange or red, indicating high or very high COVID-19 spread, the statement said. Steuben County has been rated orange for two consecutive weeks.

"We all have been looking forward to getting back to a full schedule at Furth, but we need to do so in a way that ensures the safety of our campus and community, as well as the performers," said Jennifer LaRose, director of event services at Trine, in the statement. "I hope those who haven't yet will get vaccinated as soon as possible. We want to get back to normal and start hosting awesome concerts again."

Tickets for the original concert dates will be honored for rescheduled concerts, the university said. Those who wish refunds can email trinetickets@trine.edu.