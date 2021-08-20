Preliminary charges filed in Steuben storage-unit burglaries

Preliminary charges have been filed in connection with the investigation into multiple burglaries and auto thefts that occurred Aug. 14 at the Clear Lake Storage Garages, Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson said today.

Ryan J. Damron, 21, and Devin K. Hill, 32, each have been charged with 15 counts of burglary to a structure, Robinson said in a statement.

Both are being held in the Hillsdale County Jail in Michigan, Damron on $215,000 bond and Hill on $35,000 bond.

The sheriff's department is continuing its investigation and additional charges may be sought, Robinson said.