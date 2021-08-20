Verbatim: GM job fair next week

General Motors issued the following Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly has more than 200 openings and will be hosting a job fair with onsite interviews on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The job fair will take place at the Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be on the spot hiring (pending drug screen and background check) for part-time temporary production workers directly employed by GM.

Starting wage is $16.67 per hour and employees are eligible for holiday pay, vacation, and healthcare after 90 days.

“To continue meeting customer demands for our high-quality trucks, we have an immediate need to hire 200 more job seekers to become part of our team,” said Gary Duff, Fort Wayne Assembly plant executive director.

“We are committed to the Fort Wayne community and are pleased to be adding quality, local job opportunities.”

Click here to visit the GM careers site and view the job description and work requirements. Interested candidates can apply now online; they don’t have to wait to visit the career fair.

Job Fair Details:

• Date: Wednesday, August 25

• Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Address: 2135 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne.

• Onsite interviews and drug screening will take place

• All GM COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed including the use of masks when inside the facility, physical distancing, and regular sanitizing cycles

Diversity Information

General Motors is committed to being a workplace that is not only free of discrimination, but one that genuinely fosters inclusion and belonging. We strongly believe that workforce diversity creates an environment in which our employees can thrive and develop better products for our customers. We understand and embrace the variety through which people gain experiences whether through professional, personal, educational, or volunteer opportunities. GM is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We encourage interested candidates to review the key responsibilities and qualifications and apply for any positions that match your skills and capabilities.