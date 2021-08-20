Child, woman serious after Ohio crash

State police in Ohio are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a child and a woman seriously injured Thursday night.

Officers said a 31-year-old Blacklick man was driving a Toyota Highlander SUV south on U.S. 127 about 8:30 p.m. when it attempted to pass a semi before crashing into a northbound Chrysler 200 sedan.

Officers said a 55-year-old woman, also from Blacklick, and a child were seriously hurt in the crash and taken to hospitals. Another child also was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The sedan driver, a 23-year-old Van Wert man, was taken to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, officers said.

Police said the SUV driver and his spouse were treated at the scene of the crash that happened near the U.S. 127 and Cooper Road intersection in Van Wert County.