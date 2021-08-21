Late night laughs

But, seriously: The fallof Afghanistan

“We have had troops there for 20 years – they fought, they sacrificed, their families sacrificed so that we wouldn't have a terrorist attack in America planned in a foreign country. Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a civil war in Afghanistan? We've got our own on Capitol Hill.

“As recently as last month, an overwhelming majority of Americans, 70% or more, supported Biden's withdrawal. Seventy percent. You know how few things 70% of Americans agree on? I think it's this and extra cheese, which also often ends badly and faster than you planned.” – Stephen Colbert

“The Taliban entered the city of Kabul and took control of Afghanistan's presidential palace. Most Americans watched in horror, while some Americans watched for tips.” – Seth Meyers

“So in the end, you can make us accept that there was no good alternative, but you can't make us feel good about it. The only people who can feel good about this are the service members and their families who aren't going to see soldiers sent into harm's way for no reason that the commander in chief of either party can articulate. But there's one more thing: For the last 20 years, four separate administrations told the American people to care about the plight of all the Afghan people, especially the women, and we did care and that's not going to change. All that's changed is that there's nothing we can do about it now. So pulling out may be the right thing to do, but it's heartbreaking; it's humbling when the right thing feels so wrong.” – Stephen Colbert

“There was never a good time to withdraw, which is why no president before Biden was willing to do it, kind of like how there's never a good time at a pool party to tell someone you can see their [expletive] crack. No one wants to be the guy who interrupts pool volleyball to say, 'Hey, Dave, pull up your swimsuit.' ” – Seth Meyers

Taking another shot

“Biden will be making the booster shot announcement as part of his Operation: Change the Subject.

“Honestly, they should just send booster shots to your house like a cheese of the month club like, 'Oh, honey, look – this month it is AstraZeneca. How exotic!' ” – Jimmy Fallon

“The first people to get boosters will likely be nursing home residents and health care workers, who could get the jab as early as mid-September. So these are autumn shots. The options will be Moderna, Pfizer or pumpkin spice.” – Stephen Colbert

Tape job

“Guys, I saw that United Airlines has instructed its flight crew not to use duct tape when dealing with unruly passengers. Don't use it, yeah. Flight attendants heard and were like, 'OK, Tasers it is.'

“That's right, United isn't allowed to use duct tape, while passengers on Frontier Airlines will now be wheeled onboard like Hannibal Lecter.

“Yeah, according to the memo, United is against using duct tape unless it's holding up one of their engines. That's where they draw the line.” – Jimmy Fallon