    Saturday, August 21, 2021 2:04 pm

    Bellarmine University: 4 area students named to spring Dean's List

    Grady Clark, Abbie Oetting and Lydia Reimbold, all of Fort Wayne, and Danielle Miner of Warsaw have been named to the spring Dean's List at Bellarmine University, the university has announced.

    The list recognizes students who receive a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, the university in Louisville, Kentucky, said in a statement.

     

     

     

