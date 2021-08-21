The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:42 pm

    Manchester University: 9 area students named to spring Pharmacy Dean's List

    The Journal Gazette

    Nine northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Pharmacy Dean's List at Manchester University, the university with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne has announced.

    Area students on the list are:

    • Auburn: Nicholas Buttermore, Zachary Martin;
    • Columbia City:Taylor Ruby
    • Fort Wayne: Taylor Amborn, Caleb Mossburg, Michael Thompson, Dakota Smith
    • Markle: Caleb Hoppe;
    • Syracuse: Kendall Littlefield

     

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story