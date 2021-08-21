Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:42 pm
Manchester University: 9 area students named to spring Pharmacy Dean's List
The Journal Gazette
Nine northeast Indiana students have been named to the spring Pharmacy Dean's List at Manchester University, the university with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne has announced.
Area students on the list are:
- Auburn: Nicholas Buttermore, Zachary Martin;
- Columbia City:Taylor Ruby
- Fort Wayne: Taylor Amborn, Caleb Mossburg, Michael Thompson, Dakota Smith
- Markle: Caleb Hoppe;
- Syracuse: Kendall Littlefield
