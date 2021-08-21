Hoosier Lotto jackpot winner scanned free ticket in Fort Wayne

A Plainfield man who scanned a free Hoosier Lotto ticket from previous play at a Fort Wayne gas station won the $15.8 million Aug. 14 jackpot, the lottery said today.

The man, identified as Craig J., opted for the cash prize of $9.8 million. He claimed the prize Friday at Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis, the lottery said in a statement.

The semi driver of more than 25 years had stopped at the Lassus Bros. station at 12010 U.S. 24 West in Fort Wayne to scan the free ticket. It was the first jackpot win in Hoosier Lotto since Nov. 21, 2020, a period of 76 drawings.

Craig, a lifelong Hoosier, did not realize he had the winning ticket for two days.

“I cut grass on Sunday, worked Monday, and didn’t think to look at it until Tuesday,” he told the lottery. “The whole time it was in my wallet.”

In the statement, Stephanie Galentine, Lassus Bros. Oil Inc.'s vice president of operations, said: “When we heard that the jackpot was won in one of our Fort Wayne locations, we were super excited.

“The fact that the winner comes from a free ticket is just amazing. I can’t imagine how they feel. Once it was announced that we had a winner, our customers were super excited and very curious if it was someone local or not.”

Craig said he planned to retire.

"I am not a big spender," he said. "I may get myself a treat. I love cutting grass and will continue to do that. After driving a semi for many years, I think I’d rather drive a school bus.”