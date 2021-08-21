Motorcyclist hurt in Sandpoint Road crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Sandpoint Road late Friday, Fort Wayne police said today.

Police said they were called to the 2600 block of Sandpoint about 11:30 p.m. on the report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. They said officers found a motorcycle had left the west side of the roadway and an unconscious man was pinned underneath it. He was taken to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was traveling west on Sandpoint when it lost control, police said. They said alcohol and excessive speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Sandpoint Road between Genesee and Monmouth avenues was closed while crash investigators processed the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation.