3 arrested on OVI charges during Van Wert checkpoint, saturation patrol

Three people were arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated during an OVI checkpoint and saturation patrol in Van Wert County, Ohio, on Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said today.

In a statement, the highway patrol at Van Wert said 468 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and two were diverted for further investigation. One person was arrested on OVI charges and two misdemeanor drug citations were issued, the patrol said.

Following the checkpoint, they said, troopers from the Van Wert Post and officers from the Van Wert Police Department patrolled in and around Van Wert, making 15 traffic stops and arresting two others on OVI charges.

The highway patrol at Defiance, in conjunction with Defiance police and the Defiance County sheriff's department, said a similar checkpoint would be held from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight on Ohio 15 near milepost 13 in Defiance County.