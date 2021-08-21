1 hospitalized after Bowser Avenue shooting

A 47-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night on Bowser Avenue, Fort Wayne police said.

City police said they were called to a home in the 2700 block of Bowser about 7:45 p.m. on the report of a domestic disturbance, and found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives were at the scene Friday night taking statements and collecting evidence, police said. They asked anyone with information to call the police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.