Pets of the week

Brent is a neutered 8-year-old white and black tiger with extra toes. To meet him and other adoptable pets, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502 to make an appointment.
Humane Fort Wayne
Lord Humongous is a neutered 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix. He will seek his people out for all of their attention. To meet Lord Humongous and other adoptable cats, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Jamboree is a spayed 4-year-old terrier-American pit bull mix. Jamboree is a foster-to-adopt dog, which means that her family can foster her until she’s ready to be adopted. To meet Jamboree, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.