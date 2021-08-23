Nation's longest war targets plant, not people

The United States' war in Afghanistan is not our longest war. Our longest war is a 40-year-old war against a plant (marijuana), and we are losing that war also – rightfully so.

Today, we have politicians making asinine decisions on public health issues, while the same or similar politicians made asinine decisions on the Korean war, Vietnam War, the illegal invasion of Iraq and actions in Afghanistan.

Thankfully, we lost the 40-year war against the plant.

Thomas W. Biggs

Fort Wayne

Experience sets McKinney up for success as sheriff

I used to wonder why someone would want to be in law enforcement. The salary isn't great, the hours are tough and spending time with your loved one is by appointment only.

In the 19 years Linda and I have worked with law enforcement, we have found the main ingredient is their love of the citizens they serve.

There are a few officers who have never heard of enough is enough when it comes to giving of themselves. Their hearts hurt for victims. Mitch McKinney is one of those officers.

We never met with Mitch and his family socially unless it was for something that would benefit the community, citizens or his brother/sister officers. Mitch was and is a motivator. If he organized something to benefit the community or kids and you missed it, you would hate yourself, because they were always successful.

Mitch had been the captain over the Community Relations Department for the past two years and has recently been promoted to deputy chief of the southeast quadrant. They have worked with Iric Headley, Fort Wayne United, the Ten Point Coalition, neighborhood leaders and pastors to increase opportunities and create diversity and inclusion in targeted communities.

As you may have seen during news reports, our community, through its connection to Fort Wayne United and other community assets, is about three years ahead of other cities in decreasing crime, increasing opportunities and improving the quality of life in specific communities. We are successfully working together for a common good.

Let's continue to move our city and county into the future by electing Mitch McKinney our new sheriff.

Jerry Vandeveer

Fort Wayne

Prayer service, mural tribute to slain family

On June 2, Sarah Zent and her three young children were tragically slain in their home on Gay Street.

Recently, a large outdoor mural of the Black Madonna and Child has been completed on the side of the building at 921 E. Pontiac St., just a block from the Zent home.

At 3 p.m. on Thursday, an ecumenical prayer service will take place at the site of the mural, dedicating the mural to the memory of Sarah and her children. All are welcome.

Bill Dotterweich

Fort Wayne