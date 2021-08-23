Trial to begin in Broadway parking-lot slaying

A man charged in a fatal shooting outside a bar just south of downtown nearly two years ago will stand trial beginning Tuesday.

Jurors chosen today will begin hearing evidence Tuesday for Michael O. Anderson Jr., 23, who is charged with murder in the Sept. 28, 2019, death of Jaylin Robinson, 23.

Anderson also faces a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime. He faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted.

Robinson was shot multiple times and was found lying face down in a parking lot behind The Broadway Grille, 1420 Broadway, investigators said.

Anderson was in jail on a parole violation when he was charged with the killing about a month after Robinson's death.

According to documents filed in Allen Superior Court, a surveillance video shows Robinson walk toward Anderson. The two appear to be shaking hands, but Anderson extends his arms as he starts to shoot Robinson. Anderson walks backward as he continues shooting before turning and running away, court documents state.

Anderson -- who two police officers said they recognized "due to prior contacts in the community" -- can be seen on surveillance video "throughout the bar" wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants with a white stripe. DNA that was collected from clothes tie Anderson to the crime, court documents state.

Anderson's trial expected to end Friday.

