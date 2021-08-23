Victims of construction-site thefts sought

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is looking for victims of construction-site thefts after finding multiple trailers with apparent stolen equipment.

Officers found trailers of what appear to be stolen items from construction sites in the area of other burglaries while serving a search warrant at a home on West South County Line Road in Zanesville about 6 p.m. Aug. 10.

“Detectives have been able to recover and return a great deal of property back to their rightful owners,” a news release stated.

Some of the items were not returned because representatives from affected construction companies still had the keys to the stolen locks, the release stated.

The department has asked that anyone who has worked with a construction crew that has had a lock stolen in the last 12 months to contact the department to set up an appointment to look over the unidentified locks. People who still have a key to a stolen lock can call Det. Corp. G. Furnish at 260-449-7413.