Victim of Thursday crash identified
A 41-year-old Plymouth man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday crash at Aboite and Lafayette Center roads in southwest Allen County, the county coroner's office said today.
Andrew Philip Mitchell died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle-semi crash, and his death is the 30th in traffic crashes in Allen County so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Mitchell's vehicle rear-ended a semi at the intersection, the coroner's office said. He was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced upon arrival.
The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County sheriff's department and the coroner's office.
