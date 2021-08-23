The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, August 23, 2021 3:08 pm

    Victim of Thursday crash identified

    The Journal Gazette

    A 41-year-old Plymouth man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday crash at Aboite and Lafayette Center roads in southwest Allen County, the county coroner's office said today.

    Andrew Philip Mitchell died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle-semi crash, and his death is the 30th in traffic crashes in Allen County so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.

    Mitchell's vehicle rear-ended a semi at the intersection, the coroner's office said. He was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced upon arrival.

    The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County sheriff's department and the coroner's office.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story