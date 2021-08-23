Girl pulled from private Adams County pond dies

An 18-month-old girl pulled from a private Adams County pond has died, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a 911 call about a missing girl at a residence in the 200 block of South County Road 800 East, the DNR said in a statement.

The girl was last seen playing inside the residence when family members realized she was missing, the statement said.

It said a family member searching a pond at the residence located the girl and lifesaving measures were immediately started, but were not successful. The girl was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m.

Indiana conservation officers are still investigating the incident. They were assisted by Monroe firefighters, the Adams County and Wells County sheriff's departments, Adams County EMS and coroner's office and Lutheran Air.