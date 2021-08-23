4 new Blue Star Banners on display

The city of Fort Wayne has installed four new Blue Star Banners to honor and recognize city residents and city government employees actively deployed in the armed forces.

Newly installed banners honor 1st Lt. Jessica Risher, U.S. Army; Cpl. Matthew Anthony Magana, U.S. Army; and Sgt. Zachary T. Madinksi, U.S. Army.

A new banner was posted honoring Lance Cpl. Tomas Vasquez, U.S. Marine Corps, because of his promotion, the city said in a statement.

The banners are displayed on light poles going east along West Jefferson Boulevard to Swinney Park.