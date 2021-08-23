Fort Wayne gas prices down 7.7 cents in week

Fort Wayne gas prices fell 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.98 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 7.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 96.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in COVID-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return-to-work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as COVID unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single-day declines in the national average in nearly three years, De Haan said.

"The bottom line for motorists is that if they don't absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so, as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week," he said.