TONIGHT

Partly cloudy.

20% chance of rain. Low in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy.

40% chance of rain. High in the lower 90s. Heat index 100 to 105. Low in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy.

30% chance of rain. High near 90. Heat index 96 to 101. Low in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy.

30% chance of rain. High in the upper 80s. Low in the upper 60s.