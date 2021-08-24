Intertex recalls B-Air VP-33 blower fans due to the capacitor in the recalled VP-33 blower fans can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Purchasers should immediately stop using the recalled blower fans and contact the firm for a free repair kit including an S-3 capacitor and installation instructions.

Consumers can contact Intertex at 800-465-7300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Friday, email at VP33recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com/VP33recall or www.b-air.com and click on the VP-33 recall banner for more information.

This recall involves the model VP-33 blower fans sold under the B-Air® Brand and intended primarily for commercial use for remediation. The recalled blowers were manufactured before January 1, 2018. The recalled air mover, 1/3 horsepower fans were sold in blue, red or green in a neon yellow-colored box. The B-Air logo is on the vent and on the product label.

Intertex has received five reports of the capacitor overheating in the blower fans and causing fire-related property damage totaling about $75,000. No injuries have been reported.

The blowers were sold at Home Depot and Menard’s nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Home Depot.com from February 2013 through December 2017 for about $200.