The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, August 24, 2021 3:10 pm

    Hallmark recalls teether rings

    Hallmark recalls teether rings with decorative fabric and plush attachments due to the finished wooden ring can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card towards any product at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online at www.hallmark.com.

    Consumers can contact Hallmark at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.hallmark.com/recall or www.hallmark.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

    This recall involves 11 different styles of round teethers made of softwood and with a variety of attachments including plush rattles in the shape of animal heads, plush animal heads, or with attached decorative fabric. The wooden teether ring measures about three inches in diameter and the plush animal heads are about three inches in height and width. The teethers weigh less than one pound. The products were sold with a gray woven brand label with the Hallmark brand crown and a hangtag, in various colors, describing the product as “Plush and Wood Teether and Rattle” or “Wood and Detachable Cloth Teether for Little Droolers.” They were manufactured between 2015 and 2020 with a sewn-in white label with date codes: JUL15, 1117, 0618, 0719, or 1020. This recall involves the following item names and SKU codes: 

    SKU

    ITEM NAME

    DESCRIPTION

    1BBY4166

     

    FLORAL FABRIC WOOD TEETHER

     

    Floral fabric wood teether

     

    1BBY4167

     

    NAUTICAL FABRIC WOOD TEETHER

     

    Nautical fabric wood teether

     

    1BBY4168

     

    PATTERN FABRIC WOOD TEETHER

     

    Patterned fabric wood teether

     

    1BBY4250

     

    WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER LAMB

     

    Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush white lamb's head

     

    1BBY4251

     

    WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER MONKEY

     

    Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush brown and white monkey's head

     

    1BBY4252

     

    WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER BUNNY

     

    Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush gray and white bunny head

     

    1VTD1635

     

    BABY'S FIRST VAL BIB AND RATTLE SET

     

    Wood teether with attached red plush heart, sold as a set with a red bib with “My First Valentine's Day” written in white piping

     

    1MJB3514

     

    PLUSH BABY TEETHER LION

     

    Wood teether with attached plush gray and white lion's head

     

    1MJB3515

     

    PLUSH BABY TEETHER MONKEY

     

    Wood teether with attached plush gray and white monkey head

     

    1MJB3516

     

    PLUSH BABY TEETHER ZEBRA

     

    Wood teether with attached plush gray and white zebra head

     

    1MJB3517

     

    PLUSH BABY TEETHER ELEPHANT

     

    Wood teether with attached plush tan and white elephant head

    Hallmark has received four reports of the wooden teether rings breaking, including one report of a child placing broken wooden parts in their mouth and one report of a pinched lip.    

    The teether rings were sold at Hallmark Gold Crown stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, boutique gift shops and online at www.hallmark.com from June 2015 through June 2021 for between $10 and $25.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story