Fort Wayne woman critically hurt in Ohio crash

A Fort Wayne woman was critically injured in a crash just after noon today in Bryan, Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Jennifer L. Glover, 37, was driving south on Williams County Road 16 when she failed to yield at a stop sign at County Road D, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement. Mark A. Magana, 20, of Bryan, was driving west on County Road D and collided with Glover’s car as it entered the intersection, the statement said.

Glover was flown by Samaritan helicopter to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with critical injuries, the statement said. Magana was taken to Bryan Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.