    Tuesday, August 24, 2021

    Verbatim: Incubus Safety Protocols

    Concert on September 6th at Foellinger Theatre

    The following was released on Tuesday, August 24, 2021:

    Fort Wayne, Ind. – As the COVID pandemic continues, we understand that there is uncertainty when it comes to the safety of large gatherings and events. We do everything in our power to keep our customers and visitors safe, but we recognize that there are certain precautions that must still be in place. Incubus and their promoter are implementing some additional safety measures for their concert tour, including their upcoming performance at Foellinger Theatre. Those in attendance must either be vaccinated or show a negative COVID test, and we support their request for this performance. At the concert on Sept. 6, fans must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours before the show in order to enter the venue.

