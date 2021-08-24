Fort Wayne police seek suspected thieves

Fort Wayne police are looking for two people believed to have been involved in a series of thefts.

Police said the thefts occurred about 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at Pine Valley Country Club, 10900 Pine Mills Road.

The two suspects arrived in what appeared to be a black Mercedes GL350 SUV and got into two parked vehicles, taking cash and multiple credit cards. The suspects used the stolen credit cards at the northwest Best Buy and Target stores, then traveled to the southwest Best Buy and Target stores and used the stolen credit cards.

The suspects changed their clothing and vehicle. The second vehicle the suspects used appears to be a Ford Transit type van with a company logo on the side.