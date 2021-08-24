Tuesday, August 24, 2021 5:59 am
Heat advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 2 to 9 p.m. today, saying heat-index values up to 102 are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the weather service said.
It said people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
