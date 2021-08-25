Winona Lake motorcyclist critically hurt in crash

A Winona Lake man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Kosciusko County, the county sheriff's department said today.

In a statement, the sheriff's department said a preliminary investigation found Nicholas Moore, 22, was traveling west on County Road 250 South, east of Indiana 25, about 9 p.m. when for an unknown reason his motorcycle was laid over and slid along the road surface.

Moore was thrown off the motorcycle and suffered head injuries, the statement said. He was flown from the scene.

Warsaw police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory firefighters and Lutheran EMS and Air Ambulance responded.