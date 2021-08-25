TJX recalls swivel counter stools due to the counter stools can break or collapse, posing fall and injury hazards.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled counter stools and return them to any HomeGoods or Homesense store for their choice of either a full refund or store gift card.

Consumers can contact HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, and Homesense toll-free at 855-660-4663 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homesense.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page.

This recall involves swivel counter stools with wooden legs and fabric backrests with rivet trim around the seat. The stools were sold in gray faux leather, and light gray, dark gray and blue/cream herringbone fabrics. The stools measure approximately 36 inches to the top of the backrest, and the seat height is approximately 25.5 inches from the floor. One of the following style numbers is printed on the product hang tag: 61057, 61063, 61064, 62332, 65129, 65130, 66413, 66414. A label printed with “CHINA” is attached to the bottom of the seat.

TJX has received 20 reports of stools breaking in which consumers fell, including 17 reports of minor injuries.

The swivel counter stools were sold at HomeGoods and Homesense stores and HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx or Marshalls combination stores nationwide from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $130.