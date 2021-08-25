Nordstrom recalls Tucker & Tate children’s socks due to the sock’s pom pom can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s socks and contact Nordstrom to receive a full refund.

Consumers can contact Nordstrom at 800-804-0806 anytime and any day, email at contact@nordstrom.com or online at www.nordstrom.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

This recall involves Nordstrom’s Tucker & Tate-branded socks. The anklet socks were sold in children’s sizes 5 to 7 and in a pack of three pairs of socks containing one gray pair, one white and blue pair and one white and red pair. The socks have a pom pom attached to the ankle. UPC code 439113514195 can be found on the product packaging.

The socks were sold at Nordstrom stores nationwide from May 2021 through June 2021 for about $12.