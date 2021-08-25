Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend woman

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing South Bend woman believed to be in danger who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Shimea Duncan was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday in South Bend, state police said in the alert. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Duncan is asked to contact South Bend police at 574-235-9201 or dial 911.