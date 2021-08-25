The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 25, 2021

    Heat advisory remains in effect for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

    The Journal Gazette

    A heat advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.

    Peak heat indices in the upper 90s to 105 are expected, the weather service said. It said hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

    The weather service recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

     

