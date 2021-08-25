The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 25, 2021

    2-month closure for portion of Flaugh Road

    The Journal Gazette

    Flaugh Road between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 will be closed for two months, beginning Thursday, during road improvements, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the Fort Wayne street department at 311.

     

