    Wednesday, August 25, 2021 7:36 am

    Pedestrian struck, killed in New Haven

    The Journal Gazette

    A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in New Haven just before 2:30 a.m., New Haven police said.

    Police were called to Indiana 930 East just east of Wayne Haven Drive after a report that a car had struck a pedestrian, and found a woman in the road, the department said in a statement.

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    The incident remains under investigation.

     

