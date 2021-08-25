Wednesday, August 25, 2021 7:36 am
Pedestrian struck, killed in New Haven
The Journal Gazette
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in New Haven just before 2:30 a.m., New Haven police said.
Police were called to Indiana 930 East just east of Wayne Haven Drive after a report that a car had struck a pedestrian, and found a woman in the road, the department said in a statement.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
