Thursday, August 26, 2021 4:21 pm
Verbatim: FWCS sets back-to-school nights
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Community Schools issued this news release today:
Schools are hosting Back-to-School Nights for families in all Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings through Sept. 15. The informative evenings will provide parents with what they need to know to help their children have a successful 2021-22 school year.
Below is a schedule of Back-to-School Nights. For more information about your child’s Back-to-School Night, contact your school.
- Abbett Aug. 24 6-7:30 p.m.;
- Adams Aug. 24 5:30 p.m.;
- Arlington Aug. 14 4-5:30 p.m.;
- Blackhawk Sept. 1 6-7 p.m.;
- Bloomingdale Sept. 3 3:45-6 p.m.;
- Brentwood Aug. 12 5:30-7 p.m.;
- Bunche Sept. 9 6:30-7:30 p.m.;
- Croninger Sept. 8 6-7 p.m.;
- Fairfield Aug. 13 3-5 p.m.;
- Forest Park Aug. 12 4:30-6:30 p.m.;
- Franke Park Aug. 31 6-7:30 p.m.;
- Glenwood Park Aug. 31 6-7 p.m.;
- Haley Sept. 7 6-7 p.m.;
- Harris Aug. 13 5:30-7 p.m.;
- Harrison Hill Sept. 1 5-6:30 p.m.;
- Holland Aug. 24 6 p.m.;
- Indian Village Aug. 26 5:30-7 p.m.;
- Irwin Sept. 2 6 p.m.;
- Jefferson Sept. 2 6-7 p.m.;
- Kekionga Sept. 2 6-7 p.m.;
- Lakeside Sept. 1 5:30-6:30 p.m.;
- Lane Sept. 1 6 p.m. Virtual;
- Lincoln Sept. 1 6-7 p.m.;
- Lindley Aug. 31 5-6 p.m.;
- Maplewood Sept. 2 4:30-6 p.m.;
- Memorial Park Aug. 31 6-7 p.m.;
- Miami Sept. 8 5-6:30 p.m.;
- Northcrest Sept. 14 5:30 p.m.;
- Northrop Sept. 1 6-8 p.m.;
- Northwood Sept. 1 6 p.m.;
- North Side Sept. 2 6 p.m.;
- Portage Aug. 31 6-7:30 p.m.;
- Price Aug. 13 6 p.m.;
- Levan Scott Aug. 26 6 p.m.;
- Shambaugh Sept. 2 6-7 p.m.;
- Shawnee Aug. 25 6-7:30 p.m.;
- Snider Sept. 1 6 p.m.;
- South Side Sept. 1 5 p.m.;
- South Wayne Aug. 31 5:30 p.m.;
- St. Joseph Central Sept. 12 5-6 p.m.;
- Study Aug. 31 5:30 p.m.;
- Towles Sept. 2 5:45 p.m. (Food Trucks) 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Classroom Visits);
- Washington Aug. 31 5-6 p.m.;
- Washington Center Sept. 12 4-6 p.m.;
- Wayne Sept. 15 7-8:15 p.m.;
- Waynedale Aug.31 5-6 p.m.;
- Weisser Park Aug. 24 Aug. 26 6-7 p.m. (Grades 1-2) 6-7 p.m. (Grades 3-5);
- Whitney Young Aug. 31 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story