Steuben theft suspect arrested in Michigan

A Michigan man wanted on theft charges in Steuben County is behind bars.

Cody Allen Dunithan, 26, of Galesburg, Michigan, was taken into custody Wednesday night by Kalamazoo police, the Steuben County sheriff's department said in a statement.

Dunithan was booked on an outstanding Michigan arrest warrant, the sheriff's department said. Steuben County had charged Dunithan with felony auto theft and three misdemeanor counts of theft related to thefts that occurred around Lake George, Long Beach Lake and Crooked Lake last month. Police had issued a warrant for Dunithan's arrest.

Dunithan will be extradited to Steuben County, police said.