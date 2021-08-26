Indiana: 5,027 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 5,027 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 838,869 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,915 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from Wednesday, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 437 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,864,626 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,849,767 Wednesday, the statement said. It said 12,069,548 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state, the statement said. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

The state health department will be deploying mobile vaccination clinics to to Allen and Wabash counties that will likely include free COVID-19 testing, the statement said. It said Hoosiers in those ZIP codes will receive a text message or email with information on location and services offered.

As of today, 6,165,138 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 3,092,960 first doses and 3,072,178 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.