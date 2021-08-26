Lane sixth-graders to work remotely for week

A rise in COVID-19 cases among students -- and the quarantining of almost 200 -- has interrupted in-person learning for sixth graders at a Fort Wayne middle school.

Fort Wayne Community Schools plans to welcome Lane Middle School sixth graders back to classrooms Sept. 7.

"With few sixth-graders remaining in the building, it is challenging for staff to attend to their needs and the needs of those in quarantine," FWCS told parents in a letter. "By having all students learn remotely, teachers can better focus on the academic needs of students over the next week."

Administrators will review classroom and lunch arrangements to determine whether any improvements can be made to minimize future spread of illness, the district said.

Lane is the first FWCS school to adjust instruction this academic year because of COVID-19 cases.

The district said six sixth-graders have tested positive for the disease since classes began Aug. 16. Officials noted many students in this grade level are not old enough to be vaccinated.

asloboda@jg.net