Thursday, August 26, 2021 8:37 am
Woman dead by hit-and-run driver
The Journal Gazette
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night by a hit-and-run driver.
Fort Wayne Police officers were called to 1040 E. State Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. and found a woman unconscious, a statement from the department said.
Witnesses told police that the woman was walking north across State Boulevard when a small-sized silver or tan SUV, struck her. Police said the vehicle had heavy front-end damage.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Fort Wayne police or to use the Crime Stoppers P3 app.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story