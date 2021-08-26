The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, August 26, 2021 8:37 am

    Woman dead by hit-and-run driver

    The Journal Gazette

    A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night by a hit-and-run driver.

    Fort Wayne Police officers were called to 1040 E. State Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. and found a woman unconscious, a statement from the department said.

    Witnesses told police that the woman was walking north across State Boulevard when a small-sized silver or tan SUV, struck her. Police said the vehicle had heavy front-end damage. 

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Fort Wayne police or to use the Crime Stoppers P3 app.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story