East Noble moves online; sports suspended

East Noble High School will close and students will instead attend online class for Friday through Tuesday because of the large number of COVID-positive and quarantined students and staff, East Noble School Corporation Superintendent Teresa Gremaux announced Wednesday evening in a letter addressed to high school families.

All extracurricular activities, including fall sports, will be suspended starting Thursday. In-person classes and after-school activities are scheduled to resume on Sept. 1.

The letter to families asks that high school students stay away from campus, remain at home and avoid congregating during the shutdown in order to slow the spread of COVID and allow everyone to return to school next week.

"We realize this may inconvenience some of our families. Please know this was a difficult decision that involved numerous factors. We feel the five days will allow the staff to regroup, implement additional cleaning protocols and distance the staff and students for the time necessary to slow the spread of the virus," Gremaux wrote.

The extracurricular events that will be affected include East Noble's home football game against NorthWood on Friday. NorthWood is now looking for a new opponent.

Three boys soccer games, three girls soccer games, a cross country meet, two boys tennis matches and a girls golf match were also originally scheduled for Aug. 26-31. Volleyball matches dating back to Aug. 18 had already been called off.

Athletic director Nick David confirmed via email Wednesday night that the school hopes that contests originally scheduled for Sept. 1 or soon afterward will played as planned. IHSAA regulations that require student who miss a number of consecutive training sessions to attend practices to reacclimate before participating in official contests should not come into play.

