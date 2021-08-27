Friday, August 27, 2021 1:23 pm
DeKalb reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in last week
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 186 new COVID-19 cases and one more death among county residents during the last week, bringing the county's totals to 5,094 cases and 82 deaths.
The death was a person older than 90, the health department said in a statement. It said 141 of the new cases were in patients 50 and younger.
