Kruse announces he won't seek reelection

State Sen. Dennis Kruse said today he would not seek reelection beyond his current term, which expires in 2022.

The Auburn Republican has served in the General Assembly since 1989, for 15 years in the House and for the last 17 in the Senate.

"Being able to serve my community for so many years has been an opportunity of a lifetime," Kruse said in a statement.

"I am thankful to God and for the people of Allen and DeKalb counties for putting their trust in me. I have decided to retire to spend more time with my wife and family, but as I go into my final session, I will continue to serve Senate District 14 to the best of my ability."

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said in the statement:

"Sen. Kruse has proven himself to be a very principled leader who has served the people of northeast Indiana with integrity throughout his long and esteemed career in public service. I am grateful to Dennis for all that I have learned from him over the years.

"While I will certainly miss his service in the Senate, and in our caucus, we respect and support his decision to spend more time with his family and wish him nothing but the best."