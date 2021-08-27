Verbatim: Flags at half-staff after Kabul attack

The Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued the following Friday, August 27, 2021 –

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor and pay our respects to the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.