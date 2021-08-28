Late night laughs

Shoutout to the shot

“The Pfizer vaccine is now fully approved by the FDA, which sounds like a big deal, until you remember that so is Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

“Exactly what paranoid anti-vaxxers have been waiting for: a stamp of approval by the federal government.” – James Corden

“Get this: The new name of the fully approved Pfizer vaccine is Comirnaty. Comirnaty, which sounds more like a drunk person trying to say 'community': [imitating drunk] 'You can't arrest me; I'm a valued member of the comirnaty.'

“Yeah, it was approved by the real FDA, the Food and Drug Administration, which is not to be confused with the fake FDA, the Facebook Doctors Association.”– Jimmy Fallon

Alternative medicine

“But the vaccine isn't the only thing keeping the FDA busy. They recently had to tell people not to treat COVID with a drug that's given to animals with worms.

“This is real.

“They tweeted: 'You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously y'all, stop it.' Meanwhile, the people taking it are like, 'Laugh all you want, but I don't have COVID, and the worms are almost gone.'”– Jimmy Fallon

“They are absolutely right. You are not a horse, you are not a cow – you're a jackass, though.

“Do you eat your meals out of a bag that has been strapped to your mouth? Are you led around by a carrot or a stick? How about: Do you sleep standing up? Do you sleep in a stable? No? Then take people medicine, OK? Try that.

“On Friday, the Mississippi Health Department said incidents of people taking this horse medicine accounted for more than 70% of recent calls to the state's poison center. That's shocking, and I'll tell you why: I had no idea Mississippi had a health department.” – Stephen A. Smith, guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The final word?

“Well, guys, as I mentioned, today the report on the origins of COVID was completed, and an unclassified version will soon be released to the public. And like everything with this pandemic, I'm sure Americans will fully accept the truth and they'll put all conspiracy theories to rest.” – Jimmy Fallon

“Following the announcement that the F.D.A. has officially approved the Pfizer vaccine, President Biden is now calling on companies in the private sector to adopt a shot mandate. If you ask me, this is just further proof of a giant conspiracy between the government and the corporate elite to infringe on Americans' God-given right to get infected by a deadly virus.” – James Corden