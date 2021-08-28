Marine from Indiana among US troops killed in Kabul attack

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A Marine from northern Indiana was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport.

The death of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was confirmed Saturday by the Department of Defense.

The Logansport Community School Corp. announced on social media that Sanchez was a graduate of Logansport High School in the 18,000-person city about 70 miles north of Indianapolis.

Several Indiana officials have released tributes to Sanchez, with U.S. Sen. Todd Young saying on Twitter that "we must never forget his bravery and his sacrifice."

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday's bombing, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Officials have blamed the bombing on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The U.S. military said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.