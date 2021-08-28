Saturday, August 28, 2021 11:09 am
North Anthony Blvd. lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
North Anthony Boulevard between Coliseum Boulevard and St. Joe River Drive will have intermittent lane restrictions, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A utility crew working in the area was scheduled to finish Aug. 26, but will remain until Friday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
