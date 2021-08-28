Silver Alert issued for Jasper teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Jasper girl missing since Friday afternoon.

Ashley Livingston is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 320 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black-checkered short sleeve shirt and leggings.

Indiana State Police said Ashley may be in extreme danger needing medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.