Defiance man dies in morning crash

A 59-year-old Defiance, Ohio, man is dead after a crash early this morning.

Troopers from the Defiance Post were called to the crash at Watson and Karnes roads in Defiance County around 1:30 this morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement today.

Investigators believe Jed Cooper was driving east on Watson Road when his truck left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.