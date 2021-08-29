Sunday, August 29, 2021 9:51 am
Defiance man dies in morning crash
The Journal Gazette
A 59-year-old Defiance, Ohio, man is dead after a crash early this morning.
Troopers from the Defiance Post were called to the crash at Watson and Karnes roads in Defiance County around 1:30 this morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement today.
Investigators believe Jed Cooper was driving east on Watson Road when his truck left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
