    Sunday, August 29, 2021 9:51 am

    Defiance man dies in morning crash

    The Journal Gazette

    A 59-year-old Defiance, Ohio, man is dead after a crash early this morning.

    Troopers from the Defiance Post were called to the crash at Watson and Karnes roads in Defiance County around 1:30 this morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement today.

    Investigators believe Jed Cooper was driving east on Watson Road when his truck left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The crash is under investigation.

